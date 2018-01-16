Moshe to unveil memorial of 26/11 terror victims

Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky outside Nariman House on Monday. (Express Photo: Pradip Das) Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky outside Nariman House on Monday. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

TWO DAYS before the visit of Moshe Holtzberg, the child who survived the 26/11 terrorist attack at Nariman House, or Chabad House, in south Mumbai, Chabad Lubavitch Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky announced that the memorial of the victims would be unveiled by the boy. Moshe, now 11 years old, was not even two at the time of the attack and was saved by his nanny. The child is returning to the city of his birth for the first time.

According to Rabbi Kozlovsky, everyone at Chabad House is “very excited” about the visit. “He is no more a baby, he is extremely clever. But he is still a child. We are preparing lot of kids’ food with Kosher ingredients and interesting juices and snacks for him. We hope that he would have the best experience during the time he spends here at the house,” Kozlovsky said.

The Rabbi spoke about the “Live Memorial” that Moshe will unveil on January 18, saying the general public would be welcome inside it once it is completed. “We hope to finish a part of the memorial before the next 26/11 anniversary, which would be the tenth,” he said. “The memorial is not just for Jewish victims, but everyone who lost their lives in the attack. The top two floors and the terrace would be part of the memorial. While all victims’ names would be engraved in the garden area, there would be a special corner for Moshe’s parents, the then director of Chabad house, Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, and his wife, Rivka Holtzberg,” the Rabbi added.

Pointing out that the 11-year-old would want to visit the Taj and the Gateway of India, the Rabbi requested everyone to respect his privacy. “He is returning to the house where his mother last kissed him, his father last hugged him. It would be a very emotional homecoming for him and we can only care for his well-being,” he said. Moshe’s grandparents, nanny Sandra Samuels, and a psychologist are travelling to India along with him.

