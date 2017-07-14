MoS Kiren Rijiju visits landslide victims in Arunachal Pradesh, gives Rs 10 lakh

Itanagar: Union minister Kiren Rijiju had a miraculous escape as his chopper made an emergency landing in Itanagar on Tuesday due to bad weather. (PTI Photo) Itanagar: Union minister Kiren Rijiju had a miraculous escape as his chopper made an emergency landing in Itanagar on Tuesday due to bad weather. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday visited the families of 14 people killed in a major landslide in Papum Pare and said he had asked authorities to restore road connectivity within a month. Floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain in the last couple of days have completely cut off large areas, including many district headquarters, in the state from the rest of the country, officials said.

At least 14 people were killed in Laptap village when their homes were swept away in the landslide on July 11.

Rijiju, the Union minister of state for home and the local MP, visited the bereaved families in Laptap, which has been cut off from rest of the state due to landslides across Papum Pare district. “I condole the loss of lives in the landslide which has wreaked havoc in the district. Being the local MP, I assure you all possible help from the centre. We are with the people of the village in this tough times,” he said.

Rijiju, who was accompanied by MLA and former chief minister Nabam Tuki, appreciated the locals who have been voluntarily helping state authorities in restoring roads and connectivity, essential for further assistance. “Though the entire state has suffered and borne the brunt of rains and landslides which have damaged highways and roads, I have asked the authorities to restore the roads within one month,” the minister said as he handed over the cash relief to the victims.

The minister of state for defence also undertook an aerial survey of the worst-hit Papum Pare district and neighbouring areas along with Tuki and high-level central team comprising officials of NDRF, NDMA and NITI Ayog and took stock of the situation.

Several major roads in Arunachal Pradesh have been damaged due to landslides with district officials working round the clock to restore the roads. The state capital was virtually cut off with its lifeline NH-415 getting totally eroded at the entry point. The alternate road via Jullang was also blocked, leaving only one road through Hollongi en route Lakhimpur district in Assam open, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced Rs two lakh per person to those killed and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the landslide. The state government has also announced ex gratia relief for the victims.

