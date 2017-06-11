MoS Jitendra Singh praises Indian Army for action at LoC

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh (PTI/File image) Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh (PTI/File image)

Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Sunday lauded the Indian Army for their exemplary retaliatory action across the Line of Control (LoC), while asserting that it assures “we are on the right track.”

Speaking to ANI in Srinagar, Singh said, “As far as we have observed travelling along the border areas and meeting the border people, we see the morale is very high, because they bear testimony to the fact that the kind of retaliatory action which is being witnessed has never been witnessed. We are on the right track.”

On Saturday, the Indian Army announced that 13 armed intruders were killed in the 96 hours, as relentless operations were underway to thwart Pakistan’s attempts to upsurge terror in Kashmir. “The sinister designs of Pakistan army to push-in multiple groups of armed intruders across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be defeated by proactive operations being carried out,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Relentless operations mounted by troops have successfully intercepted groups of armed intruders all along the LoC in Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors leading to elimination of 13 armed intruders in 96 hours. This includes groups of four and three armed intruders, who were tracked and eliminated in the Machhil and Naugam sectors respectively on Thursday.

Since then, the operations in Uri and Gurez sectors have further progressed. Five armed intruders have been killed in Uri so far and one intruder has been killed in the Gurez Sector close to the LoC. “The explosives, inflammable material, arms and ammunition recovered from the armed intruders indicate Pakistan’s designs to orchestrate high profile terror incidents targeting innocent civilian population and security forces during the holy month of Ramzan,” the statement added.

