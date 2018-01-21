MoS, HRD, questions Darwin’s theory of evolution: ‘No one saw ape turn man’

“Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, has said they saw an ape turning into a man,” observed the Minister. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) “Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, has said they saw an ape turning into a man,” observed the Minister. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

UNION MINISTER Satyapal Singh has claimed that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is “scientifically wrong” and has suggested that it be removed from school and college curriculum across the country.

“From the time we have been hearing stories from our grandparents, ever since books were written, until today, nobody has, either in a story or in writing, said he went somewhere into a jungle and saw an ape turning into a man. This is not written anywhere. Darwin’s theory is scientifically wrong and so, in schools and colleges it must be changed. Since man came on Earth, he has always been man, and will always be man. You may not be aware… but in foreign countries, our scientists have said this about 35 years ago… that there is no truth in this,” Singh, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, told reporters in Aurangabad on Friday.

When reached for a reaction, Singh, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, said he was “a man of science” and stood by his comment. “I have done PhD in chemistry from Delhi University. I stand by my comment on Darwin’s theory of evolution, which was challenged during his lifetime. Many Western scientists of several developed countries have found loopholes in his theory. In many countries, the theory is not being taught anymore. I therefore stand by my comment,” Singh told The Sunday Express. “Many contemporary scientists have contested Darwin’s theory and there is a lot of literature available on the Internet that support my comment,” added Singh.

This is not the first time Singh has courted controversy. An ex-IPS officer who has held the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner, had once commented: “How many boys will be marry a girl who goes to her wedding in jeans?”’ In January 2014, Satyapal Singh, then Mumbai top cop, took voluntary retirement from service to contest the elections, making him the first serving Mumbai Police chief to resign from the force.

Singh, a 1980-batch IPS officer, has won several police awards, including a special service medal for work in Naxal-hit areas of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He also served as police commissioner in Nagpur and Pune.

In Pune, he introduced initiatives to curb terrorism and reduce traffic. However, he courted controversy by attempting to ban women from using scarves to cover their faces while driving.

