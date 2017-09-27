MoS Hansraj Ahir slams Varun Gandhi for backing asylum for Rohingyas

The Sultanpur MP, son of Union minister Maneka Gandhi, in the article argued for asylum for Rohingya Muslims who have fled the violence-hit Rakhine region of Myanmar. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) The Sultanpur MP, son of Union minister Maneka Gandhi, in the article argued for asylum for Rohingya Muslims who have fled the violence-hit Rakhine region of Myanmar. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi’s stand that Rohingya Muslims should be given asylum, in contrast to the stand taken by his party and its government, has irked senior party leaders with Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir saying that the remark was not in the country’s interest.

“Jo desh ke hith mein sochega woh is tarah ke bayan nahi dega (whoever has national interest in mind will not make such a remark),” Ahir told reporters, responding to Varun’s views expressed in an article in Hindi daily Navbharat Times.

The Sultanpur MP, son of Union minister Maneka Gandhi, in the article argued for asylum for Rohingya Muslims who have fled the violence-hit Rakhine region of Myanmar.

“My piece focused primarily on defining India’s asylum policy with clear demarcations on how we would accept refugees. As for the Rohingyas, I have called for empathy, leading potentially to asylum, while vetting each applicant for national security concerns,” Varun told The Indian Express.

Senior BJP leaders maintained that the party backs the government stand that the Rohingyas posed a serious security threat as many of them have links with terror outfits and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

The government told the Supreme Court earlier this month that it would deport all 40,000 Rohingyas who, according to the government, are illegal immigrants. However, the move has been challenged in the court by Rohingya petitioners who said that most of them do not have any links with any terrorist organisations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App