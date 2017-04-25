Mortal remains of CRPF personnel, killed in Sukma encounter, brought to CAF camp in Chhattisgarh



The mortal remains of the 25 CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in an encounter with Maoists on Monday, were brought to the CAF camp in Mana, Chhattisgarh. The attack on the CRPF personnel, who were on a road opening patrol, was the worst in seven years. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will pay tributes to those who lost their lives in the attack. He is currently on his way to Raipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack saying those responsible will not be spared. “Attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh is cowardly and deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely. We are proud of the valour of our CRPF personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families,” he said, in a message posted on Twitter.

Recalling the incident, a police officer said: “The exchange of fire lasted for over two hours. Given the heavy gunfire, we could not ascertain the location of the entire CRPF party immediately.” Rescue operations were on till late evening. They were called off after visibility reduced and were resumed at daybreak on Tuesday.

“My son killed five Naxals. I am proud of my son, the entire village is praying for him, Fareeda, the mother of CRPF constable Sher Mohammed, said. Mohammed was injured in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment.

The CRPF personnel that lost their lives and those who injured are part of the 74th Battalion.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 10:42 am

