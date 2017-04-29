Mortal remains of Captain Ayush Yadav consigned to flames

The mortal remains of Yadav had arrived by a special service aircraft at Kanpur on Friday The mortal remains of Yadav had arrived by a special service aircraft at Kanpur on Friday

The mortal remains of army Captain Ayush Yadav, who was killed in a militant attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, were consigned to the flames with full military honours on Saturday.

Senior defence officials along with officials of the district administration paid rich tributes to him. A large number of political leaders also paid homage to Yadav amidst an overwhelming crowd. The mortal remains of Yadav had arrived by a special service aircraft at Kanpur on Friday and were taken in a decorated military vehicle escorted by a ceremonial guard to his residence late in the evening.

The 26-year-old had displayed “exemplary courage” in fighting the militants in the attack on an army camp at Kupwara’s Panzgam village, an army spokesman said.

