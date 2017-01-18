More works done than previous Congress govt completed in 5 yrs: Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday claimed that the works done by her government is more than the works completed by the previous Congress regime in five years. (Source: Express Photo) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday claimed that the works done by her government is more than the works completed by the previous Congress regime in five years. (Source: Express Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday claimed that the works done by her government is more than the works completed by the previous Congress regime in five years. During her visit to the Sikar district, she laid foundation stones and inaugurated works worth Rs 280 crore.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

While addressing a public rally in Sikar, Raje highlighted developmental works done by her government in the district and said it has spent Rs 3,300 crore in three years. “Rs 3,300 crore have been spent by the government in Sikar in the last three years and the other demands will be fulfilled in next two years,” Raje said. The works done by BJP government is more than the works completed by the previous Congress government in five years, she said. Raje said the government has approved a DPR (detailed project report) for linking 865 villages and six towns of Sikar and 321 villages and six towns of Jhunjhunu with Kumbharam lift canal which will solve water problem of the region.

The Chief Minister said 95,000 works were completed under Mukhyamantri Jalswavalamban Abhiyan in one year and 1.30 lakh works will be undertaken in the second phase of the project across the state which will make the state self reliant in water. “This will not only bring up the ground water table but also solve the water crisis in the state,” she said.

She also highlighted the benefits and the government’s work for women empowerment through Bhamashah scheme. Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf, Chairperson of the state commission for women, Suman Sharma, and others were present in the public meeting.