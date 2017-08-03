More ‘violations’ surface, govt under pressure to sack Prakash Mehta

Prakash Mehta Prakash Mehta

Housing Minister Prakash Mehta finds himself on a sticky wicket with Opposition parties escalating their demand for his resignation after alleged violation of norms by him in another housing project came to the fore. The developments have left the ruling BJP worried in the wake of a renewed campaign against corruption launched by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Almost 48 hours after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the MP Mills Compound project in Tardeo, the Congress and the NCP raised questions over violation of norms in a decision related to a redevelopment project at Pantnagar in Ghatkopar.

Top Congress-NCP leaderships targeted the CM asking how his government could tolerate such violations and still boast of a “transparent regime”. The Opposition also wondered why the government that sacked senior minister Eknath Khadse for alleged land scam was not acting against Mehta.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “In 1999, a private developer was given a plot of 902 square metres under redevelopment project at Pantnagar in Ghatkopar. Since the project remained on paper, MHADA reclaimed the plot in 2006. Now, we hear the housing ministry led by Prakash Mehta has bypassed all the rules to hand over the project to the same developer again.”

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Leader of the Opposition Dhananjay Munde said, “What is more shocking is that a secretary-level IAS officer who refused to give consent to the project was transferred to another department.”

The minister, however, denied any knowledge about the Pantnagar project. “I am not aware of any project in Ghatkopar. I have done nothing wrong. I am ready to face any probe,” he said. Both Houses witnessed high drama on the issue, with the Opposition seeking explanations from the government for trying to “protect” Mehta. Vikhe-Patil said: “Mehta has not only violated the norms in the two housing projects but also faked the chief minister’s consent, which is unpardonable.”

Earlier, in violation of Development Control norms, Mehta had sanctioned a project under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) allowing additional building rights of slum-dwellers to be transferred to a scheme for project-affected persons, doling out a Rs 500-crore benefit to a private developer. Mehta admitted to have noted on the file that he had sought consent for this from the chief minister, while Fadnavis said he was never informed about the project.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “We have reports that Mehta has alleged that all the cases against him are handiwork of ministers within the BJP-led government. This a serious charge.” When contacted, Mehta categorically denied having written any email or posted any letter to complain against his ministerial colleagues. “It is a baseless charge,” he said.

A senior BJP functionary hinted at action against Mehta. “The developments don’t auger well for the image of the BJP. The chief minister has already sounded the central leadership of the party, which has conveyed to the state government that there is no question of covering up any corruption or wrongdoing by any cabinet minister,” said the leader who did not wished to be named.

