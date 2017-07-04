More than Rs 3,000 crore of govt funds spent on university: Uttar Pradesh minister

Azam Khan is chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Azam Khan is chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University

The state minority welfare department has claimed to have found through a departmental inquiry that government funds worth over Rs 3,000 crore were allegedly spent on building several infrastructure projects including “road, guest house, pandal, power sub-station, research institute building, water tank etc” inside the Rampur campus of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, a private institution, over the past few years. Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minority welfare minister Azam Khan is chancellor of the university, established by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in 2006.

Calling it a “case fit for a CBI probe” into alleged “misuse of public money for private welfare”, MoS Minority Welfare Baldev Singh Aulakh, who is an MLA from Rampur district, said he would soon recommend to CM Yogi Adityanath that the university be converted to a government-run institution.

“The way government funds have been spent, it is beyond the imagination of anyone. Our departmental inquiry found that much more than Rs 3,000 crore of public money has been spent to build infrastructure,” Aulakh said.

“We found that the research and training institute building of the university was built by the Public Works Department with an investment of Rs 20 crore and soon after its construction in 2014, it was handed over to the Jauhar Trust for just Rs 100 per year for over 30 years.”

He added that while Rs 236 crore was spent by PWD to construct a “luxurious” guest house within the university campus, another “Rs 1,310 crore was spent on construction of RCC road inside the campus”.

“The power department went on to construct a sub-station, while UP Jal Nigam constructed a huge water tank… The culture department constructed a huge temporary pandal worth crores… Are such facilities provided to other private universities as well?” asked Aulakh.

A fortnight ago, the state government recommended a CBI probe into the alleged Waqf land scam, which also included land given to Jauhar University. Azam had then claimed that not a single plot was in his name. The former minister did not respond to several calls made to him.

