More than 3,000 youth appear in commissioned army officer exams in J&K

More than 3,000 youths from Jammu and Kashmir appeared in written exam for commissioned officer in Territorial Army on Sunday. Territorial Army is also known as the Citizens Army is a platform through which any Indian employed citizen can enroll and render service towards the nation. The examination was conducted at Srinagar and Udhampur, in which more than 3000 youths appeared which included 800 youths from Kashmir valley, a Defense spokesman said.

Defense spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said, “The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have come forward and shown their willingness to join the Territorial Army and dedicated themselves towards selfless service to the nation. And, the number of candidates from the valley appearing for the examination was nearly twice than the corresponding year”.

The examinations were held after the news broke out on Saturday that Zahoor Ahmad Thokar of 173 Territorial Army, who was missing along with his service rifle and ammunition, has joined the militant outfit.

