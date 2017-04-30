More than 30 Muslims from Kashmir part of BJP’s expansion drive: Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah speaks at a meeting with intellectuals at State Guest House in Jammu on Sunday. (PTI Photo) BJP National President Amit Shah speaks at a meeting with intellectuals at State Guest House in Jammu on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

More that 30 Kashmiri Muslim youths will be part of the BJP’s expansion drive across the country for six months, its president Amit Shah today said, terming it an “encouraging development” for the party. In the city as part of his 95-day tour of the country to take stock of the party’s organisational work, Shah met party workers from the state who will be travelling across the nation as part of organisational works.

“More than 30 Muslim youths from Kashmir are part of Deen Dayal Upadhyay expansion plan of the party. Most of them are engineers and double graduates. They have agreed to work for six months for the BJP’s expansion. I welcome them from heart. This is an encouraging development for the party,” he said.

Kashmir, which has an overwhelming Muslim majority, has always been a politically unfriendly territory for the saffron party. The region has of late witnessed an upsurge in violence and protests. The PDP-BJP alliance is in power in the state.

The BJP has drawn a list of over 3.52 lakh workers from across the country who will be sent to different parts for 15 days to a year to work for its expansion and publicising the Modi government’s policies.

