More than 2,500 coins from 500 regions at International Coin Fair    

More than 2,500 coins from around 500 regions, including those from the times of empires and princely states, will be on display at the three day international Coin fair which will get underway here from February 13. The exhibition will also feature collections of Justin Gilbert Lopez, who holds a Guinness world record for the largest coin collection, a press release said. Lopez, who hails from Poovar, has a collection of coins from 310 countries, even those whose claims of statehood are currently under dispute. “I also have coins from Kurdistan, a nation whose existence is still in dispute,” Lopez said.

The coins on display will include those from the time of Alexander the Great, to various Mughal, Chera, Chola emperors and Kanishka, besides Persian, Roman and Islamic coins.

In addition, the coin released by Subhash Chandra Bose during British rule and Somalian guitar-shaped coins, Princess Diana tribute coins, flower-inscribed coins, among other rare pieces, will be the major attractions. The fair, being hosted by the District Tourism Promotion Council, will be held at Kanakakunnu Palace here and will be inaugurated by Tourism minister, Kadakampally Surendran.