In one of the biggest liquor hauls this poll season, 10,529 liquor boxes were seized from two abandoned godowns located on Bathinda- Dabwali road.

VP Singh, assistant excise and taxation commissioner of Bathinda, said, “It was a joint raid by district administration and excise and taxation department and we have sealed both godowns.

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons under Punjab Excise and Taxation Act.”