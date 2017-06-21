More soldiers died in Valley than in wars since independence, says Sumitra Mahajan

More soldiers have sacrificed their lives in Kashmir than those who died in various wars since independence, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said today. She was speaking at an event organised by RSS’s communication wing Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra (IVSK) here to award journalists.
“More soldiers have sacrificed their lives in the Kashmir Valley so far than the number of security personnel who died in various wars since independence,” she said. The speaker also asked the media to maintain credibility in their reportage, adding that the Fourth Estate should be unbiased and research before presenting facts.
The sangh’s Akhil Bhartitya Sah Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, said one has started thinking from western perspective. But now the IVSK is working to change this among journalists, he said.
- Jun 21, 2017 at 11:41 pmWe have to realize that sooner or later we have to solve Kashmir problem by negotiating with concerned parties, we tried keeping it with us by force for seventy years wasting so many precious lives and billions of dollars in defence budget only to find out that they don't want to be a part of India. Let's not waste another 10 years, many billions of dollars and more importantly thousands of more soldiers before realising that you cannot keep people with you by force forever. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.Reply