More setback to Samajwadi Party, two more MLCs quit

Two more Samajwadi Party MLCs resigned from the UP Legislative Council Wednesday, taking the number of members who have quit in recent days to six, five of them from the SP. Although Ashok Bajpai and Ambika Chaudhary were elected to the House as SP members, Chaudhary had joined the BSP in January this year. He was still was an SP MLC as per council records since the SP did not move for cancellation of his membership.

While Chaudhary Wednesday said he will remain loyal to BSP, Bajpai claimed he is yet to decide on joining any party. Earlier, Bukkal Nawab, Yashwant Singh and Sarojini Agrawal of SP and Thakur Jaiveer Singh of BSP had resigned. All of them joined BJP. The BJP needs five seats in either of the Houses in UP, as CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and ministers Swatantra Deo Singh and Mohsin Raza have to become a member of either House by September 19. With two more resignations, BJP is set to secure six seats in the Legislative Council.

