More rains likely for 2 days in rain-soaked Odisha

Rain-soaked Odisha is likely to be lashed by more rains during the next two days, the Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar said on Sunday. While heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in south Odisha, some places in northern region are expected to face heavy rainfall till Tuesday. The state capital of Bhubaneswar and neighbouring areas are likely to witness cloudy sky with the likelihood of rain and thundershower tomorrow, it said.

As strong and gusty surface wind with speed reaching 35-45 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast, the Met office advised the fishermen to be cautious while venturing into the sea.

The forecast has come at a time when many parts of the state have been experiencing rainfall of varied intensity for the past couple of days.

Chief amounts of rainfall were recorded in districts like Kandhamal, Cuttack, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Kendrapara, Kalahandi, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Rayagada, Koraput, Bargarh, Ganjam, Puri, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Gajapati and Sonepur.

