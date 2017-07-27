More rains in store for Rajasthan

Water is now receding from the flood-hit districts of Jalore, Sirohi and Pali, with eight people rescued from Jalore’s Sanchore town. Water is now receding from the flood-hit districts of Jalore, Sirohi and Pali, with eight people rescued from Jalore’s Sanchore town.

Heavy rains have been forecast in Rajasthan’s Hadoti region that includes Jhalawar, Kota and Baran districts, following which relief teams have been deployed there, a senior disaster relief official said. Meanhwile, water is now receding from the flood-hit districts of Jalore, Sirohi and Pali, with eight people rescued on Thursday from Jalore’s Sanchore town. With this, a total of 648 persons have been rescued from flood hit areas in the state. Relief teams have been deployed in Hadoti region where the Met department has predicted heavy rains, Secretary, State Disaster Relief and Management, Hemant Gera said. He said no rain-related death was reported on Thursday. A total of 22 rain-related deaths, including water drowning accidents, have been reported in the state from June 1 to till date, he said. 11 deaths were due to lightening in the corresponding period, he added.

Even though the water is receding in flood-hit areas, important roads connecting Sirohi, Jalore and Pali are still blocked, the Met Department said. Sirohi district has been continuously receiving abnormal rainfall for the last five days. Sanchore town is flooded due to heavy rainfall in the area and the lift canal there has been damaged. In the last 24 hours, Mount Abu recorded 15 cm rainfall followed by 9 cm in Raniwada, 7 cm in Bagoda, 5 cm each in Badesar and Galiakot, and 4 cm each in Hindoli, Sallopat, Sumerpur, Erinpura/Jawai Dam and Jalore, Various places recorded rainfall ranging from 2 to 1 cm in the state. The Met department has forecast heavy rainfall in South-West Rajasthan and South-East Rajasthan in next 24 hours.

