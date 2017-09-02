More rainfall in store for Odisha

There will be more rain in September, says IMD (Representational) There will be more rain in September, says IMD (Representational)

More rainfall is in store Odisha, which is already being pounded by downpour since Friday with the south-west monsoon being active in the state. The meteorological office in Bhubaneswar said on Saturday that heavy rainfall is likely to lash one or two places in south Odisha during the next 24 hours, while moderate rain and thundershower would occur in many places. It rained in most places, heavily in one or two places, with the south-west monsoon has been active in Odisha.

The chief amounts of rainfall had been recorded in districts like Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Gajapti, Khurda, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Ganjam and Boudh, it said.

Kakatpur in Puri district received around 11 cm of rainfall since Friday, while Banki and Athagarh area in Cuttack district and Jaleswar and Gobindpur areas in Balasore district recorded about 9 cm rainfall each during the period. The state capital of Bhubaneswar recorded 7 cm rainfall since Friday, it added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App