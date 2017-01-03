More partner countries, delegates in this year’s Vibrant Summit: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (File Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tours across the world have helped Gujarat leverage the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit this time. “India-Gujarat-Modi has emerged as a huge support for us. Our partner countries have increased. Foreign delegation sizes are also bigger this time,” Rupani said during a meeting of editors ahead of the eighth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS). The VGGS, set to begin on January 9, will be inaugurated by Modi.

The spectre of demonetisation is likely to be over the VGGS, though officials of the Gujarat government, in charge of the event played it down.

Referring to the seminar on Goods and Services Tax (GST), to be held during the VGGS, Rupani said, “Because of demonetisation, GST has aroused interest and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will specially participate in this seminar.”

He also spoke about Gujarat’s interest in the defence and the aerospace sectors, and of plans to create “a coastal economic zone on the lines of China”.

Rupani said that in his one-on-one meeting in Mumbai, Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani had expressed interest in setting up a ship making and submarine repairing unit on Pipavav coast. “He also wants to manufacture arms and already has a licence,” the CM said.

This time the largest delegation of 142 members is expected from France, followed by Japan at 124. Canada was expected to bring 200-odd delegates, but is is now down to 65, as per the presentation made by additional chief secretary (industries) P K Taneja. Taneja, on the sidelines, said: “This time the US delegation is being headed by an assistant secretary of state… As for Canada, several of their officials have been meeting us in the run-up.” Secretary of State John Kerry led the US delegation at the VGGS 2015.

In his briefing, Taneja said that the global CEO’s conclave would have 60 CEOs “of which 30 were of foreign firms, the rest being Indians”. Among the Indian states, only five have confirmed attendance. Most are from the Northeast, like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, “which will use the VGGS to attract investments in their own states”.

Rupani added that the policies in every sector which the Gujarat government had put out had secured investment, making it politics neutral. “If power changes hands, or an individual changes there is a clear policy, so investment won’t be deterred,” he said.

Talking of the China model, Rupani said, “China believes in mass production and mass employment. We want to do something of the sort along the coast so all those on the coast get employed.”