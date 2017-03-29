More needs to be done for widows living in shelter homes: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court today said that “some more efforts” were required to be made for improving the condition of widows living in the shelter homes in different parts of the country.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked the Ministry of Women and Child Development and National Commission for Women (NCW) to furnish a list of “agreed directions” which they want the court to pass for improving the situation.

“After hearing some arguments, it appears that some more efforts are required to be made for improving the condition of widows in different parts of the country,” the bench noted in its order.

“You (the ministry and the NCW) give us a list of agreed directions which you want us to pass,” the bench said.

It had taken note of the situation of widows after a petition was filed in 2007 portraying their pathetic condition in the welfare homes at the holy city of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

The advocates, representing the ministry and the NCW, said that it would be appropriate if agreed directions were formulated and issued so that immediate steps could be taken to improve the condition of widows.

They told the bench that they would sit together and come out with a list of agreed directions, which may be passed by the apex court. The bench has fixed the matter for hearing on April 6.

During the proceedings, the NCW’s counsel said many widows in shelter homes at Vrindavan were young and educated and they have the skill to do some work.

“No employment generation programmes are there for such widows now. The government has to explore employment opportunity for them,” the counsel said.

When the court was told about the steps being taken to improve the condition, the bench said, “That is okay but more needs to be done.”

The apex court had earlier referred to various reports filed by the National Legal Services Authority, the District Legal Services Authority and the NCW on the condition of shelter homes for widows in Vrindavan.

