More hands to throttle than bless in BJP: Uddhav Thackeray

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray at his first BMC poll rally, in Borivli West on Thursday. Dilip Kagda

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that in the present BJP dispensation, there were more hands to “throttle people than to give blessings”. “Earlier on the BJP’s dais, you would see people like Advani, Vajpayee and Sushma Swaraj. Now, rather than seeing their hands that reached out to give blessings, you see hands which are intent on strangulating people,” Thackeray said at a rally.

Thackeray also claimed that the BJP was willing to join hands with anyone for the sake of power. The BJP has tied up with Ulhasnagar strongman and NCP leader, Pappu Kalani’s son Omi, for the civic polls besides a few others who, it was pointed out, have criminal antecedents.

“The BJP for the sake of power can join hands with anyone,” Thackeray said.

The Sena chief also said that the demonetisation move was a huge mistake on the part of the government. “Because of demonetisation, jawans are committing suicide. Farmers and young children are taking their own lives and we have a person who claims that he is only a fakir. I want to ask him what about the numerous people who are dying. People are being questioned for withdrawing their own money. Is this your definition of acche din,” Thackeray said.

In a compaison with US President Donald Trump, he took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In November, America got Trump and we got demonetisation. I am still thinking how people elected these two,” Thackeray said.