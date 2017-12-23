More girls released from Rohini ashram

More girls were released from Rohini ashram on Saturday (ANI) More girls were released from Rohini ashram on Saturday (ANI)

A day after the Delhi High Court asked the CBI to trace the founder of an ashram in Rohini after allegations of rape and illegal confinement of women on the premises surfaced this week, more girls have been released from the ashram on Saturday, reported ANI. The court had directed its founder to appear before it on January 4.

The allegations on the ashram came to limelight after a raid by a Delhi Police team on Tuesday evening led by DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, and four advocates following a Delhi High Court order on a PIL filed by an NGO — Foundation for Social Empowerment.

The court panel alleged that the girls were in animal-like condition behind iron grills and surrounded by barbed-wire-topped walls. It also told the court that the girls have no privacy even while bathing.

Behind metal doors of Rohini ashram, syringes, over 100 women

The Indian Express had spoken to some women who hail mainly from villages in UP and Chhattisgarh. “They used to tell us that if we interacted with the outside world, we would be committing a sin. They kept telling us we would not survive. The baba had told me that I was one of his 16,000 ranis. He raped me on several occasions,” said a 32-year-old woman.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar had asked the CBI director on Wednesday to establish a special investigation team and seize all records in connection with FIRs lodged in connection with alleged rape and suicide of the girls there.

