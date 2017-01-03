More funds to fisheries industry: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said the state government will take necessary steps to exploit the potential of fisheries and aquaculture. He said the government would allot necessary fund in the upcoming budget so as to reap the potential which is pegged at Rs 5,000 crore and also set up two specialised colleges for fisheries sciences.

“As per the expert reports our state has the potential to get Rs 4,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore worth of fisheries. We will allot more funds in the upcoming budget and ensure that the state exploits the full potential,” Rao said during a debate on ‘Development of Fisheries in the State’ in the Legislative Assembly.

“We will also plan to set up two fisheries colleges in the state – one in southern Telangana and one in Northern Telangana,” he added.

Rao said the government will provide equipment such as nets, modern motor bots and other tools to fishermen.

Meanwhile, Congress members in the Assembly staged walk-out during the Question Hour protesting against the answer given by the Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav on the dues pending to farmers with regard to milk procurement.

The members alleged that the Minister misled the house. Earlier, Yadav said the Government had cleared incentives to farmers up to August.

Congress members pointed out that the written reply supplied to them says that the dues were pending for the past nine months.