More funds for hill boards, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha alleges Trinamool ‘buying votes’

The TMC government on Tuesday said it would invigorate four Darjeeling hill municipalities – run by state administrators – by sending additional funds, drawing criticism from the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which accused it of trying to “buy votes with money”. The municipalities of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik were under the control of the Morcha, whose term ended in December.

With elected representatives not present, the state government has appointed administrators to run the four civic bodies. With election dates still unclear, North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said: “We will surely provide funds to the hills on the basis of demands made by people. The same holds true for four municipalities.”

Roshan Giri, GJM general secretary, alleged that after the term for the elected bodies had ended, the party had demanded an election. “The TMC government is refusing to hold elections, and instead, it is is pumping funds and virtually trying to buy the hill votes.”

Meanwhile, former chairpersons of Kurseong, Mirik, Darjeeling and Kalimpong municipalities maintained they have never been provided funds in such a manner.