More cold storages to store perishable food items: Minister C R Choudhary

The Centre was working to set up more cold storages in the country as wastages were high due to lack of such infrastructure, Union Minister C R Choudhary said on Thursday.

The country needed more cold storages for preserving vegetables, fruits and other perishable food items, the union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution said here after inaugurating the Central Warehousing Corporation’s regional office cum storage complex. Only 10 per cent vegetables and fruits could be processed at present due to lack of cold storages, he said.

If a strong chain of the cold storage facility was in place, the government could easily deal with the issue of price rise of food commodities like potatoes, onion and tomatoes during dull seasons, he said.

Choudhary said the government has initiated steps to computerise the godowns under the central warehousing corporation to bring more transparency in providing service.

