Morcha rally today on result of talks with CM Mamata Banerjee 

Picketing has started in some parts of the Darjeeling hills where Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders will address a public meeting on Thursday after talks with the state government. The Darjeeling hills are reeling under an indefinite strike that has lasted 77 days. On Tuesday, Mamata held talks with leaders of three Hill parties —- GJM, Gorkha National Liberation Front and the Jan Andolan Party —- in the state secretariat, which she described as “positive”, although Morcha chief Bimal Gurung said Gorkhaland was not discussed at the meeting.

The five-member delegation led by Morcha chief co-ordinator Binay Tamang, which sat for talks with Mamata, is scheduled to reach the Hills on Thursday. The next meeting is scheduled to be held on September 12 in Siliguri. At the Morcha rally in Kurseong, hill leaders are expected to speak about the fallout of the meeting with Mamata.

“Talks without Gorkhaland issue are meaningless. We are waiting for the delegation to return and speak about details of what happened in the meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A rally is scheduled to be held in Kurseong tomorrow where the leaders will speak. Later, the leaders will speak at central committee of our party, presided by Bimal Gurung,” said a senior leader of the Morcha on the condition of anonymity. “The next course of action will be decided once we meet the delegation. Till now, there is no chance of ending the indefinite strike. Our leaders and cadres are still being arrested every day… in false cases, so many people have died,” said the senior Morcha leader.

Since August 15, picketing was not seen in various parts of the hills. But on Wednesday, fresh picketing was seen in Sonada and other areas. Sources said a hunger strike by Morcha youths, which was lifted after a meeting with the state government was scheduled, may resume. Minutes after the meeting on Tuesday, Gurung, who is in hiding, released a audio clip criticising the meeting.

“I have learnt the Chief Minister said Gorkhaland is not in her hands and she cannot even recommend the formation of a separate state. Then we would ask her to give us a no-objection letter and we will settle the matter with the central government. When there was no discussion on Gorkhaland, then the leaders should have walked out,” he said in the audio clip.

