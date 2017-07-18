Morbi violence: Police promise ADGP-level probe, kin claim body

Morbi and Surendranagar districts have witnessed violence since Zala, who was associated with BJP and also elected president of Dhrangadhra municipality in 2002-03, was hacked to death on July 7 near Dhrangadhra town (Source: Google Map) Morbi and Surendranagar districts have witnessed violence since Zala, who was associated with BJP and also elected president of Dhrangadhra municipality in 2002-03, was hacked to death on July 7 near Dhrangadhra town (Source: Google Map)

The family members of the third victim of caste violence in Morbi and Surendranagar districts claimed his body Monday evening, following a day-long protest and negotiations, after in-charge DGP Geeta Johri assured an additional DGP-level probe. The family members of Keta Nagji Vakatar — a farmer-cum-cattle breeder who had died Sunday morning after being injured in the clash at Gopal Dham on the outskirts of Halvad (Morbi district) on July 13 — claimed the body after leaders of their community met Johri. Keta had died while undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

“I assured that an ADGP will supervise the investigation on the instruction of the government,” she told The Indian Express. When asked if SIT is being set up to probe the caste violence, which was triggered by the recent murder Indrasinh Zala, former president of Dhrangadhra municipality in Surendranagar district, the in-charge DGP said that “the government will decide it tomorrow”. Suspension of mobile Internet services in both Morbi and Surendranagar was extended for one more day amid tension in both the districts. Main markets in Dhrangadhra remained shut for the day.

