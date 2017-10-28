MoP to appoint senior judges cannot be delayed further: Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File photo) Supreme Court (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday lamented the delay in finalisation of the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for appointment of judges in the higher judiciary and said it would examine the matter. “We need to consider the prayer that there should be no further delay in finalisation of the MoP in the larger public interest. Even though no time limit was fixed by this court for finalisation of the MoP, the issue cannot linger on for indefinite period,” a bench of Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit said while issuing a notice to Attorney-General K K Venugopal.

In October 2015, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by former CJI J S Khehar had struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, passed by Parliament, and directed the Centre to frame a new MoP in consultation with the CJI for appointments to the higher judiciary.

The question of finalisation of the MoP has been stuck over differences between the government and the Supreme Court Collegium. While the exchanges between the two sides have so far been on the administrative side, the current order enables a resolution on the judicial side.

The order came on a plea by advocate R P Luthra. The bench found substance in his contention that the MoP must provide for a mechanism so that appointment of Chief Justices of High Courts is not delayed unduly.

“No doubt the process is to be initiated by the Collegium and proposal is expected to be so initiated before accrual of the vacancies so as to ensure that appointments take place by the time vacancies arise and that the arrangement of acting Chief Justices does not exceed one month as stipulated in para 5 of the MoP currently in force…” the order said.

It referred to the apex court order in the contempt case against Justice C S Karnan and said “observations have been made in the judgment… as to the need to revisit the process of appointments and to set up a mechanism for corrective measures other than impeachment against the conduct of an erring judge.” The court appointed senior advocate K V Vishwanathan as amicus curiae. The matter will come up for hearing on November 14.

