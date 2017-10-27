Moong seed purchase case: Haryana Lokayukta gives clean chit to Ashok Khemka

IAS officer Ashok Khemka (File) IAS officer Ashok Khemka (File)

THE HARYANA Lokayukta has given a clean chit to senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in a five -year-old case related to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 10,000 quintal moong (green gram) seeds. The Lokayukta (Ombudsman) Justice N K Agarwal (retd) decided the matter on October 10 but the bureaucrat received a copy of the order two days ago. “This authority does not give platform to persons to pursue their personal enmity or grudge or to file parallel complaints with some oblique motive in the garb or allegations preferred by a public spirited person,” said Lokayukta while disposing of the matter.

A Panchkula resident, Ravinder Kumar, in December 2014 had filed a complaint alleging that the officer while working as Managing Director of the Haryana Seeds Development Corporation (HSDC) had “abused/misused his official position for personal gains” and the Investigating Officer from State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) had intentionally failed to act as per law in order to “shield” the officer and diverted the facts illegally.

Before Kumar’s petition, a complaint was filed to the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) in April, 2013 in which it was alleged that HSDC headed by Khemka had given supply order to M/s Metro Seeds for purchase of 10,000 quintals of summer moong seeds at lower rate of 8100 per quintal because the seeds would be of low quality. It was alleged that tender form was not given to complainant (found anonymous during inquiry) alleging that the order for summer moong seeds was placed at lower rate “because the seeds purchased would be of low quality” and supply order was not given to the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) which had quoted at the higher rate Rs 8400 per quintal.

The vigilance inquiry, according to sources, revealed that 104 seed samples were drawn and tested in Government Seed Laboratories and all samples passed the test. “There was no complaint from any of the 50,000 farmers who were distributed seeds regarding the seed quality,” sources added.

After which, another complaint was made against Khemka in July, 2014. On enquiry, sources say, the SVB found the allegations were “engineered to frame Khemka.” Now, the Lokayukta said, “ . it is clear crystal that the State Vigilance Bureau has enquired into the matter and after holding a discreet enquiry by collecting evidence, documentary as well as oral from all the concerned persons and after analyzing the same in an objective manner has submitted its final report before the State Government, which has also approved by the State Government in which no fault can be found.”

“The rates approved (Rs 8100/ per quintal) were lower than the rates earlier approved by HSDC (Rs 8400 per quintal) and therefore, there is no financial loss to the corporation by approving the tender in favour of M/s Metro Hybrid Seeds…,” said the Ombudsman.

The Lokayukta further said, “The complainant has also not placed any additional material and evidence, oral or documentary, which may be said to be prima facie direct evidence of taking bribe and other alleged corrupt deeds of the respondent (Khemka)… to ascertain procedural lapses and ? Or violations and that the procedural lapses were deliberate to obtain wrongful gains by taking bribe in exchange from the private firm, nothing was found by the State Vigilance Bureau nor has been produced before me,” added the Ombudsman.

