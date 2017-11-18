Moody’s India rating upgrade: BJP says note ban critics silenced; Cong says govt clutching at straws

Goyal said the number of BJP-supported governments has gone up from six in 2014 to 18 (File) Goyal said the number of BJP-supported governments has gone up from six in 2014 to 18 (File)

As the BJP and the government celebrated Moody’s Investors Service raising India’s sovereign rating, the Congress on Friday hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying it is “clutching at straws” to claim its lost credibility. The opposition party said the Modi-Moody’s pair has failed to gauge the mood of the nation. An upbeat BJP termed the rating upgrade as a recognition for “good governance, pro-poor policies” of the government. BJP chief Amit Shah tweeted, “Modi government’s good governance and reforms receive yet another vindication. Moody’s upgrades India’s sovereign ratings for the 1st time since 2004.”

Pointing out that the last rating upgrade happened when a BJP-led government was in power in 2003, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, “This confirms that BJP governments alone can take pro-people and pro-nation initiatives and strengthen the country. We can all see what the Congress has done to the country – we could witness it in 2004-2014 and from the problems its regimes had left for us to resolve.” He said the Moody’s report has silenced all critics of demonetisation. “Ït has praised the demonetisation move and silenced those critics,” he said. Taking a swipe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Goyal said, “What the ill-informed regard as Gabbar Singh Tax has now been recognised as the landmark of Indian reform by the more-informed.”

Goyal said the number of BJP-supported governments has gone up from six in 2014 to 18. “By next month, they will be 19 and we are fast transitioning to a corruption-free and Congress free-India in the years to come,” he said.

The Congress said BJP and the government earlier relied upon a World Bank report of Delhi and Mumbai on the ease of doing business to “claim all is well” and quoted a Pew survey of 2,464 people to “claim victory”. “At this pace, Modi should be fighting next election abroad,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

“Whether it is Modi or Moody’s, they are not able to gauge the mood of the nation,” Congress spokesperson Rajiv Shukla said. “India’s GDP has continuously fallen for the last six quarters. According to the old method of calculation of GDP, it hovers around just 3.5 per cent. The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to grow at 6.7 per cent this year, which is slower than China… The economy is not growing at 7.5 per cent as claimed again and again by the Finance Minister. It was growing at a brisk rate but was derailed, and it has been decelerating since April 2016,” Shukla said.

