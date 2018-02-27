Months after stampede, new Elphinstone road foot-overbridge built by Army opens

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated a new foot-overbridge at Mumbai’s Elphinstone road, five months after 23 people died in a stampede, an incident that highlighted the poor state of infrastructure at suburban railway stations. Two other foot-overbridges at the Central line – Ambivali near Kalyan and at Currey Road – were also thrown open to the public.
“In Mumbai, bridges are made and infrastructure is improved quickly. Indian Railways is committed to it,” Goyal said after inaugurating the FOB. Earlier in a tweet, he said, “Mumbaikars are grateful to the Army for constructing three foot-overbridges in Elphinstone Road, Currey Road & Ambivilli in a record time, setting high standards of speed, skill and professionalism.”
The new Elphinstone FOB spans over both Western and Central Railway tracks, connecting Parel station on the East side and Phool Wali Gali outside the Elphinstone Road station on the West side. In an unprecedented move, the Army was roped in to construct the bridges after tragedy struck on September 29, 2017 at Elphinstone station during the morning rush hour. The project was completed in a record 117 days by the Army engineers – a fact lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet on Tuesday.
73.1 m long & 3.65 m wide Elphinstone Road station FOB connecting Parel station, wch is built by @adgpi in record 117 days will be opened today. A big thanks to braveheart Indian Army! @RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/La1FfzafkR
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 27, 2018
“We salute our braveheart Indian Army for completing 3 FOBs at Elphinstone Rd,Curry Rd & Ambivli in record time.These FOBs are being dedicated by Mumbaikars,” the PM said. In an interesting move, Western Railways roped in locals to inaugurate the FOBs, which they did in presence of Goyal, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MoS for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre.
ALSO READ: ‘Our bridges are a tribute to the 23 who died in the stampede’
The Elphinstone Road FOB, which was built back in 1972, will benefit about 1.6 lakh commuters since it connects two major stations of Western and Central Railways. In a tweet, Western Railways said the FOB would help in smooth flow and decongestion of crowd during peak hours as well as be convenient to flower and fish vendors who sell their wares in nearby markets.
As a mark of gratitude, true to the spirit of Mumbai, #MumbaiThanksArmy, Flower Vendors decorated the army Elphinstone Road FOB for its opening by fellow Mumbaikars pic.twitter.com/JIEkXpZqXs
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 27, 2018
For the Army, coordinating with the Indian Railways and using military equipment for civil work formed the major challenges, Brigadier Mohan had told the Indian Express earlier, adding that the bridges could be used for as many as 40-50 years and can take heavy load.
