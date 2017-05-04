Month after Pehlu Khan’s death: Meo Muslims want cow declared national animal

At the Meo Panchayat meeting in Alwar, Wednesday. Express At the Meo Panchayat meeting in Alwar, Wednesday. Express

A month after Pehlu Khan succumbed to injuries sustained in an assault, allegedly by gau rakshaks, the Meo panchayat of Alwar on Wednesday decided to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare cow as the national animal. Khan, a dairy farmer, was a Meo Muslim. The panchayat held a meeting in Alwar after the local authorities denied them permission to hold a march on Wednesday from Alwar district headquarters to Behror, where Pehlu Khan was assaulted.

“We want cow to be declared the national animal. This will bring in more restrictions and hopefully put an end to illegal businesses surrounding a dead cow. This will settle the whole debate,” said Sher Mohammad, chief of Meo Panchayat. Khan (55) and others were attacked by alleged gau rakshaks in Alwar while they were on their way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan. The Meo panchayat will write to the PM and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in this regard, he said.

“The declaration of cow as national animal would ban cow slaughter across the nation. It would bring a uniform law and end the current situation where different states have different laws,” said Ramzan Choudhary, an advocate. Meo Muslims from Bharatpur and Haryana too had gathered at the Alwar meet.In another development, Azmat, Irshad, Arif and Rafiq, who were assaulted with Pehlu, secured anticipatory bail from the High Court. The four have been booked under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act.

