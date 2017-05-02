Month after lynching, rally plans raise heat in Alwar

The Meo panchayat and the Shiv Sena have called for rallies in Alwar on May 3 seeking justice for Pehlu Khan and gau rakshaks, respectively, leading to tension in the city. Khan’s death completes a month on May 3. The district administration, however, has not given the two sides permission yet.

The Sher Mohammad-led Meo panchayat has sought permission for a “peace march” from the Alwar district headquarters to Behror, over 50 km away and where Khan was assaulted on April 1 by gau rakshaks who alleged he was transporting cows for slaughter. Dairy farmer Khan had succumbed to injuries two days later on April 3.

“Our rally is only for peace and for promoting social harmony. It has been a month and we seek justice for Pehlu Khan,” Mohammad said.

“In retaliation, Shiv Sena has also announced a rally from Alwar to Behror. We haven’t given any permission for a rally by either party in this regard,” district collector Muktanand Agarwal said. “Our march is meant for peace but the Shiv Sena is keen on vitiating the atmosphere and announced a rally of its own for gau rakshaks,” Mohammad said. Meo Panchayat had sought permission for the march from 10 am and the Sena has also “announced” a march at the same time.

“We have informed the district collector that if Meos are given permission for the march, then we will also hold a march,” said Sena state president Rajkumar Goyal, also a resident of Alwar.

“The Home Minister said Pehlu was a smuggler. Then why are they keen on holding a march for him and trying to vitiate the atmosphere in Alwar? We are making our preparations for May 3. If they are given permission for a rally, then 2,000 men from Shiv Sena will certainly hold a rally too,” Goyal said.

