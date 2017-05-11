Monsoon to hit Nicobar Islands on time: IMD

Andaman and Nicobar islands. Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The monsoon is set to make a timely arrival by May 15 over the Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea. Under normal circumstances, the Southwest monsoon reaches the islands first, after which it takes about a fortnight to travel to the Indian mainland over the Kerala coast by June 1.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, favourable conditions are developing over the sea. “We have been observing heavy clouds and also convection over the Andaman Sea for a week. The wind flow is also strong, which is an indicator of monsoon winds to report by May 15,” said A K Srivastava, head of climate monitoring and analysis group at IMD, Pune. Last year, the monsoon had arrived over the islands by May 18.

