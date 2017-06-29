Monsoon to hit Delhi within 36 hours: IMD

Monsoon is at Delhi’s doorstep and is expected to hit the capital within the next 36 hours, officials at the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The wind system usually hits Delhi on June 29 every year. The city received 19.2 mm of rain in pre-monsoon showers during the day, with the maximum temperature dropping to 32.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

After receiving higher than usual rain last week, Delhi had witnessed sultry weather and higher than usual temperatures since Saturday. According to officials, the coming week will see maximum temperatures between 33 and 32 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, one or two spells of rain and thundershowers are expected in the city. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 32 and 26 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

