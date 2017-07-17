Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today; govt to face heat over lynchings, Kashmir situation, China stand-off

Parliament House in New Delhi on July 24, 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Parliament House in New Delhi on July 24, 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins Monday and is most likely to be a stormy affair with the Opposition prepared to corner the government over issues like lynching incidents and vigilantism over cow, the Kashmir situation and the border stand-off with China. During the session, the Centre will be introducing 16 new bills in both the houses of the Parliament for consideration and passage. Among the new Bills that are to be introduced are the Consumer Protection Bill and two bills to implement the GST in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the session Both the Houses of Parliament will take up obituary references in the session and may not transact business due to the death of some sitting members. Two Rajya Sabha members – former Union minister Anil Madhav Dave and Congress member Palvai Govardhan Reddy – died during the interregnum period after the budget session while sitting Gurdaspur Lok Sabha member Vinod Khanna also died during that period.

Talking to ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said it is ready to answer any doubts and queries raised by the Opposition in the session. BJP leader S Prakash said the ruling party is always ready to answer the queries raised by the Opposition. “Parliament is the forum for discussion. They (Opposition) should raise their doubts and queries in the House and seek replies from the government. And, the BJP is always prepared to answer the opposition parties’ doubts and queries. I am sure a healthy debate will take place and the Opposition will raise issues without disrupting the Parliament,” he added.

The monsoon session will continue till August 11. Some important new and old bills that are likely to come up in the monsoon session are: the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 , and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

