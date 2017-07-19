Monsoon session Day 3: Mob lynching, GST, Doklam standoff; all that was discussed in Parliament

A scene of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament during the ongoing session in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo A scene of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament during the ongoing session in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

The third day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Wednesday witnessed protests by the opposition parties against the government over issues like cow vigilantism, India China standoff, and farmer struggle. Raising the issue of mob lynching in several states across the country, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “This is against humanity.” He blamed the Modi government for the rising cases of lynching and accused it of being hand in gloves with the miscreants involved in such incidents. “This is not a fight of the religion. This is not a fight between Hindus and Muslims or Upper castes and Dalits. This is a fight for the country, for humanity,” he added.

Countering Azad’s statement, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi urged the Opposition to refrain from giving “religious colour to such incidents.” “If you do, it helps the miscreants.” Further defending the government, Naqvi said the Opposition has been targeting the government because it cannot find any fault in their work.

A ruckus was created in the Upper House house when SP leader Naresh Agarwal linked Hindu Gods to brands of alcohol. Responding to this, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said ‘had Agarwal spoken such things out of Parliament, he would have been prosecuted in the court of law’. The opposition demanded an apology from Agarwal for hurting the sentiments of Hindu community and the house was adjourned till 4 pm. Later, Agarwal withdrew his statements and said that he didn’t mean to hurt any religious sentiments. He also criticised UP government’s anti-romeo rule and accused the government of making UP like Saudi Arabia.

Continuing the discussion over mob lynching, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury expressed shame and said, “Equality is being questioned through instances of lynching.” He called for an immediate ban on private armies like cow vigilantes and moral police who try to take law into their own hand. He urged Centre to step forward and take considerate action as one state government cannot handle this alone.

Trinamool Congress vice president, Derek O’brien also spoke on similar lines and said, “the narrative of the government today is that those marginalised and under privileged are being killed and lynched.” Attacking the government he said, “we are being terrorised in the name of GST as medicines prices have shot up and there’s no medicine for the poor.”

Reacting to the resignation of BSP chief Mayawati from Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said the episode was a result of a “misunderstanding” and that he has “utmost respect” for the BSP leader. “None of us are happy about her resigning. I have the utmost respect for her. It was just a misunderstanding. We all have a lot of respect for her and regard her as a senior leader. The House will ask her to reconsider her decision,” Kurien said.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav raised the issue of the standoff between China and India at Doklam and said it’s China and not Pakistan which is India’s biggest enemy. “China shadyantra kar raha hai Hindustan ke khilaaf, Pakistan ko bhi qabze mein le raha hai. Hamein khabar di gayi hai atom bomb Pakistan ki zameen mein China ne gaarh diya hai. China puri taiyyari kar chuka hai Hindustan pe hamle ki (China is plotting against India. It has Pakistan in its control. We have been informed that it has placed atom bomb on Pakistani soil. China is all ready to attack India),” he was quoted as saying ANI.

Talking about the Doklam standoff, Yadav said, “It is India’s responsibility to protect Bhutan and Sikkim. Our enemy is China, not Pakistan. Pakistan cannot cause us any harm” The Lower House session was then soon adjourned within minutes after it began as the leaders started raising pro farmers’ slogan.

