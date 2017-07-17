Monsoon Session begins: Parliament adjourned after obituary to deceased members, Amarnath victims

Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after giving obituary to former members and victims of Amarnath terror attack. (Source: ANI photo) Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after giving obituary to former members and victims of Amarnath terror attack. (Source: ANI photo)

Both houses of Parliament were on Monday adjourned until Tuesday after making obituary references to members who passed away recently and to victims of Amarnath Yatra terror attack in which seven people were killed. The Monsoon Session began Monday and will continue till August 11.

Two Rajya Sabha MPs – former Union minister Anil Madhav Dave and Congress member Palvai Govardhan Reddy – died during the interregnum period after the budget session. Sitting Gurdaspur Lok Sabha member Vinod Khanna too passed away during that period.

In the subsequent sittings in both Houses, the Opposition is likely to take on the government over lynching incidents and cow vigilantism, Kashmir situation and the border stand-off with China. A total of 16 new bills are slated to be introduced in both the houses for consideration and passage.

Minutes before the session started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped that the success of GST or Goods and Services Tax will prevail in the session. “Jaise varsha nayi sugandh mitti mein bharti hai vaise hi monsoon satr GST ki safal varsha ke karan nai umang se bhara hoga,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by ANI. “The GST spirit is about ‘growing stronger together’. I hope the same GST spirit prevails in the session.”

PM Modi also said GST was a good example of the good that can be achieved when all parties come together and work for the nation.

