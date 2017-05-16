Monsoon to arrive in Kerala on May 30, two days ahead of schedule: Report

Beachgoers stroll along the Fort Kochi beach as clouds hover over the Arabian Sea in Kerala. (Source: Reuters) Beachgoers stroll along the Fort Kochi beach as clouds hover over the Arabian Sea in Kerala. (Source: Reuters)

Monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, Reuters reported on Tuesday quoting a weather office source.

India looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall than previously forecast as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, KJ Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters last week.

Last Sunday, the Meteorological Department had announced that the monsoon had reached some parts of Andaman and Nicobar. “In view of the strengthening and deepening south-westerly winds, persistent cloudiness and rainfall, southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and parts of north Andaman sea on Sunday,” the Met department had told The Indian Express.

It had further predicted that “isolated places” in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands would receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of east central Bay of Bengal in the next 72 hours,” the department said.

The monsoon winds in its usual course reach Nicobar Islands by second or third week of May, en-route to Kerala. The winds are usually expected to reach the southern coastal state by June 1, kicking off the three month monsoon season in India.

