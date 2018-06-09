LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon to hit Mumbai today, heavy rain predicted in the city

The monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai on Saturday. The IMD has predicted heavy rain over the weekend (Express Photo/Pradip Das) The monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai on Saturday. The IMD has predicted heavy rain over the weekend (Express Photo/Pradip Das)

The monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai Saturday, a day after its onset over Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city today, and has advised people to stay indoors. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into sea off the Konkan and Goan coast till June 12. Till 8 pm on Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded only 0.6 mm rainfall while Santacruz recorded only traces of rain.

“Monsoon will most likely reach the city by Saturday. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places,” said Ajay Kumar, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “The rainfall will begin from Saturday night and will go on till the next day.”

Also read | Monsoon likely to arrive in Mumbai today