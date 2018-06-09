Follow Us:
Saturday, June 09, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon to hit Mumbai today, heavy rain predicted in the city
Live now

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon to hit Mumbai today, heavy rain predicted in the city

Mumbai rains: The city is likely to witness heavy rainfall today. The IMD has advised people to remain indoors. Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2018 8:17:14 am
Mumbai rains monsoon live updates The monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai on Saturday. The IMD has predicted heavy rain over the weekend (Express Photo/Pradip Das)

The monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai Saturday, a day after its onset over Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city today, and has advised people to stay indoors. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into sea off the Konkan and Goan coast till June 12. Till 8 pm on Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded only 0.6 mm rainfall while Santacruz recorded only traces of rain.

“Monsoon will most likely reach the city by Saturday. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places,” said Ajay Kumar, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “The rainfall will begin from Saturday night and will go on till the next day.”

Also read | Monsoon likely to arrive in Mumbai today

Live Blog

The monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai today. Follow this space for the latest news.

Mumbai rains monsoon live updates The monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai Saturday, a day after its onset over Maharashtra (Express Photo/Pradip Das)

The southwest monsoon arrived in India three days ahead of schedule on May 29. After gradually advancing along the coast, it has finally made its way to Maharashtra. Mumbai, which has been drenched in pre-monsoon showers over the last week, is finally likely to see the onset on the monsoon today. The government, in preparation for the rains, has cancelled weekend leave for senior officials. The NDRF is on stand by and will help the government respond to cases of uprooted trees, building collapses etc.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd