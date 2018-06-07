Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: Southwest monsoon to make landfall in Maharashtra in 48 hours

Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: This year, the monsoon made an early onset — by three days — over the Kerala coast on May 29. (Express Photo/Pradip Das) Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: This year, the monsoon made an early onset — by three days — over the Kerala coast on May 29. (Express Photo/Pradip Das)

Mumbai is likely to experience heavy rain or thunderstorms Thursday, as the southwest monsoon advances along the west coast. In light of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction of heavy to very heavy spells of rain, the government has alerted officials and advised emergency teams to be on standby. The monsoon is scheduled to hit Maharashtra today or tomorrow and will cover the state by June 10.

“In view of intense rainfall forecast, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period,” the IMD stated. Mumbai’s local trains are likely to be affected.

The IMD, meanwhile, has also predicted heavy rains or thunderstorms accompanied with squall in other states, including Goa — where the monsoon will landfall in the next 12 hours — the Konkan region, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.