Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: Southwest monsoon to make landfall in Maharashtra in 48 hours
The southwest monsoon is expected to make landfall in Goa today and Maharashtra in the next two days as it advances along the west coast. Authorities have been directed to remain on standby. Track the latest news here.
Mumbai is likely to experience heavy rain or thunderstorms Thursday, as the southwest monsoon advances along the west coast. In light of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction of heavy to very heavy spells of rain, the government has alerted officials and advised emergency teams to be on standby. The monsoon is scheduled to hit Maharashtra today or tomorrow and will cover the state by June 10.
“In view of intense rainfall forecast, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period,” the IMD stated. Mumbai’s local trains are likely to be affected.
This year, the monsoon made an early onset — by three days — over the Kerala coast on May 29.
The IMD, meanwhile, has also predicted heavy rains or thunderstorms accompanied with squall in other states, including Goa — where the monsoon will landfall in the next 12 hours — the Konkan region, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.
The Maharashtra government has directed officials to stay alert and ensure emergency teams are on standby as the monsoon approaches the state (Express Photo/Ganesh Tendulkar)
The southwest monsoon made its entry into India three days ahead of schedule on May 29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a "normal" monsoon this year. Rains have been lashing Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra and is gradually likely to increase as the monsoon hits the state.
The Maharashtra government has directed officials to stay alert and ensure emergency teams are on standby. Nearly 100 trees have been uprooted in Mumbai due to pre-monsoon showers. Apart from this, there are 280 reported cases of branches falling. Due to the rains, two people have been electrocuted and three people have been injured in tree fall incidents, reports The Indian Express.
Here's a quick look at what you can expect today: heavy to very heavy rain over the Konkan coast and Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka and Kerala. The northeastern states will also receive heavy rainfall in isolated places.
North and East India, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, UP, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds and lightning.
South India, including coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka, may also see rains.
Meanwhile, some parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience heat-wave conditions.
The following districts are likely to witness thunderstorms or heavy rain accompanied by squall today: Etawah, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Firozabad, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat districts.
Here are some pictures from Mumbai from our photojournalists. If you have any pictures, send them to us!
(Express Photo/Pradip Das)
(Express Photo/Karma Sonam Bhutia)
If you're in Mumbai, here's what you can expect today: heavy rains or a thunderstorm as the monsoon approaches. The city, which is witnessing pre-monsoon showers, has been put on alert. The BMC has cancelled the weekend holiday for its senior officials, reports The Indian Express, and directed authorities to be on standby. On Wednesday, the highest and lowest temperatures were recorded at 34.4 degrees and 27.4 degrees respectively.
Welcome to our live blog on the southwest monsoon, which is gradually advancing along the west coast. The monsoon made landfall in the country on May 29, and is likely to hit Maharashtra in the next 48 hours. Track this space through the day as we bring you the latest news and updates from across the country.
