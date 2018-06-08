Monsoon LIVE: Met Dept predicts very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Goa today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “very heavy” rainfall in Mumbai over the weekend and advised people to stay indoors on Friday and Saturday. “As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from June 8 with further increase on June 9, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for weather updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai,” the weather department said in a statement. As rains soaked Mumbai on Thursday, at least three flights, including a Jet Airways flight from London, were diverted and train services in the suburban section reported delays.
On Thursday, the IMD also issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall for June 8 in Goa. IMD-Goa Director M L Sahu said, “Today the monsoon reached Goa. The northern limit has reached up to Mormugao, so South Goa is covered under the South West monsoon. In the next 24 hours all of Goa will be covered. The monsoons will be fully active in the next three or four days. “Tomorrow (Friday) there will be extremely heavy rainfall and we have issued a red alert. 95 per cent rainfall is expected in the State. Monsoon will spread across Konkan region and Maharashtra in coming days,” he added.
Also Read | Train services in suburban section delayed, BEST diverts buses on 20 routes, traffic hit
Within 45 minutes of moderate rainfall on Thursday, several parts of central Mumbai were waterlogged, especially in chronic flooding spots like Hindmata in Dadar, Dadar TT circle, Elphinstone Road, and parts of Parel. The railway tracks near Sion station were also inundated in the showers.
The India Meteorological Department’s Colaba observatory recorded 27.6 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm while the Santacruz observatory recorded 39 mm rain during the same period. The figures remained the same in the IMD Mumbai’s 8.30 pm report.
During about an hour of moderate rain, there was water logging in parts of central Mumbai, especially in places like Hindmata in Dadar, Dadar TT Circle, some areas on Elphinstone Road and parts of Parel between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm. The water started receding after 2.30 pm. Traffic police officers diverted traffic around Hindmata after water levels rose to about 1.5 feet. Traffic was also diverted from King Circle and Sion Road no. 24.
On the WR, commuters posted pictures of water leakage in the Air-Conditioned (AC) local train on social media after it rained in the morning. Officials from WR said they got it redressed. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted buses on 20 routes in Sion, King Circle, Hindmata and Bandra due to waterlogged streets.
Also, airlines, including Vistara and JetAirwayss, informed the passengers to make it early to the airport due to congestion on the Western Express Highway and other roads leading to the airport. Officials said air traffic congestion continued at the airport till 5 pm. In railway stations, including Parel and Elphinstone Road, officials from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) managed the crowd. “We have posted guards at the beginning and landing of the staircase to ensure crowds formed queues while climbing up or getting down the stairs,” an MSF official said.
At Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), officials from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) that manages the airport said they had to suspend closure of the main runway for maintenance because of the weather. The runway was supposed to be shut between 1.45 pm and 3.45 pm. “No major effect on the flights was witnessed. However, a Jet Airways flight, 9W-117, from London to Mumbai and flying with 343 passengers was diverted to Ahmedabad before the monsoons hit the city,” a MIAL official said on Thursday.
Train services in the suburban section in Mumbai reported delays on Thursday. While services on the Central Railway (CR) were delayed by 10-15 minutes, trains on the Western Railway (WR) ran as per schedule. Water-logging was seen on the tracks near Sion and Thane stations. “Despite heavy rains, the suburban train services were not affected,” a senior WR official said.
In the wake of the IMD warning, the Mumbai civic body is preparing itself to prevent and tackle monsoon-related disasters. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material.
At least three flights, including a Jet Airways flight from London, were diverted and local train services were disrupted after heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday. This year, the monsoon made an early onset — by three days — over the Kerala coast on May 29.
Mumbai received heavy showers in the early hours of Thursday as well. According to the IMD, the Santacruz observatory recorded 18.8-mm rainfall and Colaba recorded 35.8-mm rainfall between 4 am and 8.30 am. Meanwhile, temperatures also dipped on Thursday with the Santacruz observatory recording maximum temperature at 29.2 degrees, four degrees below normal, and minimum temperature at 25.2 degrees, one degree below normal. Read More
The weather department recorded 39-mm rainfall at Santacruz observatory and 27.6-mm rainfall at the Colaba observatory on Thursday. “Monsoon has not arrived in Mumbai as of now and the rains in the city and adjoining areas since morning are pre-monsoon showers,” K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, said on Thursday.
Fishermen have been advised to not venture into parts of the Arabian Sea off the Konkan and Goa coast between June 8 and 12. With the monsoon expected to reach Mumbai in the next two-three days, the city continued to receive heavy pre-monsoon showers on Thursday morning.
The IMD has issued warning for Mumbai and Thane for Saturday saying the cities will receive rainfall at most places, with “heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places”. An alert is also in place for the two cities for Sunday.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “very heavy” rainfall in Mumbai over the weekend and advised people to stay indoors on Friday and Saturday. It has also warned that thunderstorm and dust storm are “very likely” over 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Follow to get the latest updates.