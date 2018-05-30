Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Mangaluru, southwest monsoon advances

Heavy downpour lashed Mangaluru and its surrounding areas for the third day on Wednesday. Continuous rain since Sunday has inundated low-lying areas and has thrown life out of gear in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Residents in Mangaluru said that it was an “unforeseen rainfall” and that such a situation was not witnessed in the area in the past few decades. Meanwhile, the much awaited Southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Tuesday, reaching the mainland three days before the normal date. The weather office has forecast heavy showers in the next few days in Kerala.
According to the IMD, if after May 10, 60 per cent of the available 14 stations –Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudlu and Mangalore — report 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, the onset of monsoon over Kerala can be declared on the second day.
The southwest monsoon is responsible for about 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall and is critical to the economy, that is still largely dependent on agriculture.
Highlights
Deep Depression over Coastal Myanmar moved further northeastwards, weakened into a Depression and lay over Myanmar near Lat. 21.3°N/Long. 95.2°E, about 30 km eastnortheast of NyaungU and 120 km southwest of Mandalay(Myanmar). It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and weakened gradually into a well marked low pressure area during 12 hours, IMD said in its forecast
According to IMD, Karnataka is now witnessing pre-monsoon showers and the exact date of the entry of monsoon would be declared after observing for two or three days. Chief Minsiter Kumaraswamy has took stock of the situation in Dakshina Kannada from Deputy Commissioner. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to take assistance from the Coast Guard to rescue people, if such situation arises. The Chief Minister also instructed him to take necessary precautionary steps to mitigate severe damages and prevent loss of lives, said a press release from CMO.