Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
  • Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Mangaluru, southwest monsoon advances
Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Mangaluru, southwest monsoon advances

The much awaited Southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Tuesday, reaching the mainland three days before the normal date. The weather office has forecast heavy showers in the next few days in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 30, 2018 11:31:58 am
Mangaluru floods: Rescuers at work in a flooded locality after a thunderstorm, in Mangaluru on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Heavy downpour lashed Mangaluru and its surrounding areas for the third day on Wednesday. Continuous rain since Sunday has inundated low-lying areas and has thrown life out of gear in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Residents in Mangaluru said that it was an “unforeseen rainfall” and that such a situation was not witnessed in the area in the past few decades. Meanwhile, the much awaited Southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Tuesday, reaching the mainland three days before the normal date. The weather office has forecast heavy showers in the next few days in Kerala.

According to the IMD, if after May 10, 60 per cent of the available 14 stations –Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudlu and Mangalore — report 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, the onset of monsoon over Kerala can be declared on the second day.

The southwest monsoon is responsible for about 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall and is critical to the economy, that is still largely dependent on agriculture.

Monsoon LIVE updates:  Southwest monsoon hits Kerala, heavy rainfall expected

    11:31 (IST) 30 May 2018

    Deep Depression over Coastal Myanmar moved further northeastwards, weakened into a Depression and lay over Myanmar near Lat. 21.3°N/Long. 95.2°E, about  30 km east­northeast of Nyaung­U and 120 km southwest of Mandalay(Myanmar). It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards  and weakened  gradually into a well marked low pressure  area during 12 hours, IMD said in its forecast

    11:22 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Advance of Southwest Monsoon 2018

    11:10 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Karnataka witnessing pre-monsoon showers

    According to IMD,  Karnataka is now witnessing pre-monsoon showers and the exact date of the entry of monsoon would be declared after observing for two or three days.  Chief Minsiter Kumaraswamy has took stock of the situation in Dakshina Kannada   from Deputy Commissioner.  He directed the Deputy Commissioner to take assistance from the Coast Guard to rescue people, if such situation arises. The Chief Minister also instructed him to take necessary precautionary steps to mitigate severe damages and prevent loss of lives, said a press release from CMO.

    11:03 (IST) 30 May 2018
    NDMA issues Do's and Don'ts for Mangaluru floods

    thunderstorm, met dept, weather prediction live updates, delhi weather, mumbai weather, imd, rain, indian express Rain clouds hover over in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The Indian meteorological department has warned of possible thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places in several parts of India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

    Over 30 people were killed on Tuesday after thunderstorms struck parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Heatwave conditions are expected to continue across North India. The sweltering weather is likely to persist in parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi.

