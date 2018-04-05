Monsoon likely to be normal this year: report

Monsoon is considered ‘normal’ if the average rainfall is between 96 and 104 per cent of LPA. Monsoon is considered ‘normal’ if the average rainfall is between 96 and 104 per cent of LPA.

Private weather forecaster, Skymet, said the country was likely to witness a normal monsoon this year. Skymet Weather, which released its monsoon forecast report for the year Wednesday, said: “India is most likely to witness normal annual monsoon at 100 per cent of the long period average (LPA).”

Monsoon is considered ‘normal’ if the average rainfall is between 96 and 104 per cent of LPA.

The report predicted a good countrywide rainfall distribution and noted that peninsular India and major parts of the northeast was likely to be at higher risk of being rain-deficit throughout the season. It said there was 20 per cent chance of above or below normal monsoon rainfall, while claiming there was no chance of drought. ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App