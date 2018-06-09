Follow Us:
Saturday, June 09, 2018
Monsoon likely to arrive in Mumbai today

With the monsoon arriving in Maharashtra on Friday, it is likely to reach Mumbai on Saturday. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in the city on Saturday.

Updated: June 9, 2018 5:30:25 am
mumbai rains, mumbai monsoon, monsoon in mumbai, indian express, mumbai news, maharashtra Dark clouds cover Mumbai sky on Friday. (Pradip Das)
With the monsoon arriving in Maharashtra on Friday, it is likely to reach Mumbai on Saturday. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in the city on Saturday. “Monsoon will most likely reach the city by Saturday. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places,” said Ajay Kumar, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

While the Met department had predicted heavy rainfall at a few places in the city, the Colaba observatory of IMD recorded only 0.6 mm rainfall and Santacruz recorded only traces of rain until 8 pm on Friday. “The rainfall will begin from Saturday night and will go on till the next day,” he added.

On Thursday, the city received 41 mm rainfall at Santacruz observatory and 30.2 mm rainfall at Colaba.

