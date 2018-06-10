Monsoon in Mumbai: Roads waterlogged, four rain-related deaths

When contacted, BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta said work to clean nullahs and restrict waterlogging is partly pending in a few places. At least 10 houses in Navi Mumbai’s Kombudbhuj village were submerged. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) When contacted, BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta said work to clean nullahs and restrict waterlogging is partly pending in a few places. At least 10 houses in Navi Mumbai’s Kombudbhuj village were submerged. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Parts of Mumbai and its suburbs received 100 mm of rainfall since Saturday morning, marking the arrival of monsoon. While a 13-year old girl died after a tree fell on her, three others were killed in rain-related incidents in the satellite towns as heavy showers led to water logging in several areas.

According to the IMD, the Santacruz observatory recorded 26.4 mm rainfall and Colaba recorded 49 mm until 5.30 pm on Saturday. In nine hours Mazagaon received the maximum rainfall at 119.6 mm. According to the Disaster Management Cell, at 9.38 pm, a tree fell at S N Dube road, Dahisar, injuring a 13-year-old girl, Drushti Mungra. She was rushed to hospital and declared brought dead.

In the morning, Priyanka Zhende (22) was run over by a tanker near Kamgar hospital in Thane. In the other incident, a 36-year-old carpenter who was pushing his autorickshaw on a flooded street in Bhiwandi got electrocuted.

A fisherman, Steni Admani (66), died in Thane district after being struck by lightning. Six others, who were out in the open, were also injured.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster control room said waterlogging was reported at 11 spots across the city. Around 3,000 personnel have been pressed into service to look into rain-related problems.

When contacted, BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta said work to clean nullahs and restrict waterlogging is partly pending in a few places. At least 10 houses in Navi Mumbai’s Kombudbhuj village were submerged.

