Monsoon fury: Five washed away, death toll rises to 128

Five persons have been washed away in heavy rain in Tapi and Navsari districts since Thursday, with the death toll in the state rising to 128 till Friday morning. Among them, an elderly was rescued while two bodies were recovered on Friday. Search for the remaining is going on. As per the flood control room of Navsari, Ramilaben Patel (65) and her daughters Rasila (30) and Munnaben (25) of Kureliya village in Vansda taluka, were washed away while crossing a causeway. Ramilaben was rescued by the local people while the body of Munnaben was recovered from a nearby area. Attempts are being made to find Rasila.

In Tapi, Girdharilal Chaudhary (42) of Umrav village in Vyara taluka, got washed away while crossing a causeway in Dolvan taluka. His body was recovered on Friday. Gomji Kotvadia (39) of Bedkuva village in Valod taluka, slipped into water, which carried him away to a nearby check dam. He is untraceable.

In Navsari, over 800 people residing in low-lying areas, including 125 people in Billimora, were shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, the water level in dams and rivers like Purna, Ambika, Kharera and Kaveri are also touching the danger level. Those residing on the banks have been alerted. Sources in Navsari district collector’s office claimed that there is a flood-like situation. “Due to heavy rainfall in Dangs, water level in Ambika river has gone up. The water level of Purna river has gone up by 30 feet due to heavy rain in Tapi. The river water also entered many residences on its banks.

The water level in Keliya dam in Navsari was recorded at 112.55 m, just below the danger level of 113.40 m. Juj dam is overflowing as the water level has been recorded at 167.55 m against the danger level of 167.50 m. The district administration has issued alerts for over 20 villages in Chikhli, Vansda and Gandevi talukas. The officials have closed the roads in Dhol and Undach areas in Navsari.

Valsad district also witnessed heavy rainfall while Surat received moderate rain since Thursday. Surat city received 16 mm rainfall.

