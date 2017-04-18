Southwest Monsoon to be normal this year: IMD

Easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the Southwest Monsoon will be “normal” this year. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General K J Ramesh said there would be good distribution of rainfall across the country. “The country will receive 96 per cent of Long Period Average,” he said. Anything between 96 and 104 per cent of the LPA is considered as “normal”. Anything under 96 per cent is considered as “below normal” and 104-110 per cent of the LPA as “above normal”.
The IMD further said that the second stage of forecast will be issued in the first week of June.
Last year, the IMD had made an initial forecast of “above normal” rainfall, but it belied its prediction and ended the seasons with normal precipitation, and the southern peninsula had registered deficient rainfall and several parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala reeled under drought-like situation.
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:14 pmReally very good news and hope the rainfall is widespread across the Nation and the w Nation wanted SW monsoon rains and thus save India from water crisis !!!Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:03 pmIMD at its usual best! Normal now - deficit 15 days before the due date; severe shortfall during the monsoon period. Last year, it made a fool of itself by declaring that India had a normal monsoon - entire South sta parched and Kerala was declared fully drought-hit! IMD and the Govt should invest in better forecasting abilities and bring some sanc y & credibility into its pronouncements.Reply