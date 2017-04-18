Southwest Monsoon to be normal this year: IMD

asing concerns over farm and economic growth in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the Southwest Monsoon will be “normal” this year. Express archive photo asing concerns over farm and economic growth in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the Southwest Monsoon will be “normal” this year. Express archive photo

Easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the Southwest Monsoon will be “normal” this year. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General K J Ramesh said there would be good distribution of rainfall across the country. “The country will receive 96 per cent of Long Period Average,” he said. Anything between 96 and 104 per cent of the LPA is considered as “normal”. Anything under 96 per cent is considered as “below normal” and 104-110 per cent of the LPA as “above normal”.

The IMD further said that the second stage of forecast will be issued in the first week of June.

Last year, the IMD had made an initial forecast of “above normal” rainfall, but it belied its prediction and ended the seasons with normal precipitation, and the southern peninsula had registered deficient rainfall and several parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala reeled under drought-like situation.

