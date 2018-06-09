Heavy rains lash Mumbai, throw life out of gear as monsoon makes landfall

Several parts were inundated in water as heavy rainfall was recorded in the city. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Several parts were inundated in water as heavy rainfall was recorded in the city. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

With the monsoon arriving in Maharashtra on Friday, it reached Mumbai and adjoining areas of the state on Saturday, as heavy rains threw life out of gear in Maximum City. Monsoon arrived in Mumbai a day before its predicted landfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency has forecast thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and heavy rains at many places for the next 24 hours.

Several parts were inundated as the Colaba observatory recorded 18 mm of rainfall while the Santacruz observatory registered 4.4 mm, according to IMD Mumbai. Vehicular movement was adversely affected due to heavy flooding and diversions were put in many places to avoid traffic snarls.

Delays in the schedule of suburban trains were reported as some trains of the Central Railway were late by 10 to 12 minutes due to the downpour. However, there was no cancellation of trains, an official told PTI. According to airport officials, two flights had to be diverted due to bad weather. Due to the severe weather conditions, dozens of trees were uprooted leading to massive traffic jams in Navi Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishore Kshirsagar told reporters that areas like Hindmata, Dharavi and Parel received more than 100mm of rainfall, resulting in water-logging. He said road repair work had been undertaken at more than 120 places while no water-logging was reported from Andheri-Kurla Road, Santacruz, Oberoi Mall and Lokhandwala Circle. “More than 3,000 civic employees are monitoring the situation,” he said.

Two dead in Thane

Thane and Latur also bore the brunt of the onset of monsoon resulting in waterlogging in many parts of the city. Two people were reportedly killed due to rain-related incidents in Thane district today. A fisherman died after he was struck by lightning, while a woman, who was riding pillion, was killed when the two-wheeler hit a truck. As many as six others were reportedly injured in lightning strikes and have been admitted to a local hospital, officials said.

